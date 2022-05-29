Spokane Fire Department
SPOKANE, Wash. - A house fire Sunday morning on the South Hill was quickly handled by Spokane Fire Department (SFD), though one firefighter was injured during the response.
 
According to the report, a passing AMR unit called the fire communications center directly to report smoke coming from a house on S. Freya around 7:19 a.m. An alarm was toned out, and the first SFD unit arrived in under three minutes. 
 
Smoke was coming from the back of the structure. Crews entered and began attacking the flames, knocking them down in just under six minutes. 
 
The building was a house converted into an antiques store and was unoccupied at the time. The owners were alerted to the smoke by a Ring camera alert and arrived to the scene while crews were overhauling the structure.
 
The fire was contained to the kitchen area, thanks in large part to the AMR report and quick response from SFD crews. The first floor suffered smoke damage, as well as a melted PEX line that resulted in flooding of the basement. An SFD crew member noticed the flooding while conducting a rapid search of the basement and secured the water to prevent further damage.
 
In total, 27 SFD personnel attended the fire, navigating through construction at the base of the South Hill to do so. No civilians were injured. However, one firefighter lacerated their hand, requiring sutures. 
 
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

