SPOKANE, Wash. - A City of Spokane maintenance project at a water tower on the South Hill became much more than that for nearby residents last week.
The water tower, called the Garden Park Reservoir, is located near the intersection of 37th Ave. and Lee St., close to Hamblen Park.
"It was like we were on the Titanic, you know the movie, when [water] starts seeping under the doors," Lisa Greer said.
Videos show water coming up from cracks and corners in Greer's basement, leaving her and her husband frantically searching for its cause.
That's when Greer called her neighbor Tami Earthman.
"Right away [Lisa] called, and then I knew what was going on," Earthman said. "We knew it's the city. We knew it's the water tower."
Earthman's basement was flooded too.
"My husband was trying to bail out the water one bucket at a time, which was like a pebble into the grand canyon it seemed like at that point," Earthman said.
Kevin Bunce owns Allklean Restoration, the company the Greer family hired to mop up the damage in their basement.
"I've been doing this for 30 years, but I've never seen one like this, where water somehow comes from that water tank into a house that's 100 yards away," Bunce said.
Bunce said they were removing 20 gallons of water per minute for several hours at points on Friday, and expects the clean up to take well over a week.
"The clean up side of it's probably going to be north of $30,000," Bunce said. "Then they're going to have reconstruction, which is generally at least that."
"I could handle an accident like a water main breaking, but this is like negligence," Greer said. "Someone turned on this much water."
City of Spokane Communications Manager Kirstin Davis said they were able to use most of the water in the reservoir before the infrastructure work started, but the final 15 feet of water was drained into what she described as an "overflow pond" below the tank.
"It appears that the water had gotten between rocks and found its way to [the properties], but the system is set up to actually contain water if there were to be a tank failure," Davis said.
Davis said she doesn't know the exact amount of water that was released, and that the neighbors weren't alerted ahead of time because the city didn't anticipate any issues with the overflow pond. Davis described that as the city's "standard practice" for maintenance projects like these.
Davis said once the city was alerted by neighbors that water had been seeping into their basements, the water from the reservoir was diverted into a sewage system, though Greer said water didn't stop flowing into their basement until Saturday evening.
Neighbors with property damage go through a city claims process, and when asked if the city is taking any responsibility for the damage to the two basements, Davis cited that process.
"That's what it's there for, to really assess the situation," Davis said. "I do know that our water department staff has been working closely with the homeowners to make sure we're getting through that process as quickly as possible."
Greer and Earthman are left picking up the pieces in the meantime.
"I've heard the process can be long," Greer said. "I don't know what we're going to do financially long term, we don't have an unending supply."
Greer said her family is currently staying in a hotel due to their current living situation, and not sure when they'll be able to go back home.
The Earthman family is still able to live in their house, but are still faced with significant repairs.
"I know that they didn't intend for it to happen like this, but it did happen," Earthman said. "We're the ones left dealing with it now."
The two families are working with their insurance companies and property assessors to work through the next steps, including going through the city's claims process.