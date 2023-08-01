SPOKANE, Wash. - A bus shelter on the South Hill was destroyed after a truck crashed through it Tuesday morning.
According to Spokane Police Department, the crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. on 29th Ave. and Stone St. A silver truck drove through the bus shelter, which serves commuters headed downtown. It was determined the driver experienced a medical event, causing them to lose control of the vehicle. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Shattered tempered glass covered the roadway and sidewalk. The area was blocked off while Spokane Transit Authority crews cleared the scene but has reopened.
The 29th and Stone shelter was installed in 2020. In a statement, STA said they intend to replace the shelter in the coming weeks and will file a claim for damages against the driver to cover replacement costs.