UPDATED ON DECEMBER 7, 2019 AT 1:46 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have identified the South Hill SWAT standoff suspect as 31-year-old Ryan Whyte.
Whyte faces charges of second degree assault and residential burglary.
Whyte will make his first appearance in court on Monday, December 9, at 1:30 p.m.
UPDATED ON DECEMBER 7, 2019 AT 1:34 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect wanted on domestic violence charges is in police custody following a SWAT standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday.
Spokane Police Officers and SWAT team members made several commands to the suspect to come out of the Biltmore Apartments on 53rd Ave. and Regal Street, but the suspect resisted orders.
Officers evacuated the surrounding apartments in the complex before forcefully entering the apartment where the suspect was barricaded.
Photos taken by KHQ at the scene show the door of the apartment. Once officers were inside the apartment, the suspect reportedly gave himself up and was taken into custody.
The name of the suspect has not been released, but according to the Spokane Police Department, the suspect had a warrant out for his arrested that was related to a domestic violence incident that happened on Friday.
UPDATED ON DECEMBER 7, 2019 AT 1:03 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers and SWAT team members have taken the standoff suspect into custody.
According to Spokane Police Officer Cpl. Teresa Fuller, the suspect began cooperating and gave himself up once Spokane Police Officers and SWAT team members breached the apartment door.
The suspect's name has not been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
UPDATED ON DECEMBER 7, 2019 AT 12:22 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers and SWAT team members are engaged in a standoff at the Beaumont & Biltmore Apartments on 53rd Ave. and Regal Street on Spokane's South Hill.
According to Spokane Police Officer Cpl. Teresa Fuller, the suspect involved in the standoff has a warrant out for his arrest related to a domestic violence incident that happened Friday night.
The suspect is inside an apartment and is refusing to come out. No word on whether the suspect is armed.
Several residents have been evacuated from the surrounding apartments, and so far, no injuries have been reported.
53rd Ave. to Crestline Street is blocked off while officers work on getting the suspect out of the apartment building.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officers, SWAT team members and emergency personnel are engaged in a standoff at an apartment complex on 53rd and Regal on Spokane's South Hill.
According to our crew on scene, officers can be seen in front of an apartment complex with their service weapons drawn, shouting "do us a favor and come downstairs" and "come downstairs right now with your hands in the air."
Officers have a drone in the air around the apartment complex, and a K9 officer could be seen at the scene of the stand off.
The name of the suspect involved in the stand off has not been released at this time.
If you have to travel through the area, you're asked to take an alternate route if possible.
