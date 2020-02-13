SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of South Hill Target employees are being praised for jumping into action to help a cardiac arrest victim.
In a Facebook post, Spokane County Fire District 8 said that they were dispatched to the Target off the Palouse Highway on Wednesday, February 13.
SCFD 8 praised the staff, saying they gave the victim a fighting chance by giving him CPR until crews arrived to give advanced cardiac life support.The victim was eventually transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Unfortunately, the victim passed away in the hospital.
