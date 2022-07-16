SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual South Perry Street Fair is open for 2022, and it couldn't be held on a lovelier day!
From 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., you can head to Perry District and enjoy live music, livelier crowds, tons of vendors, and more. And if the sun gets a little too toasty for you, there are multiple beverage stands and multiple beer gardens to sit and chill until you're ready to hit the shops again.
There are dozens of booths, with some local faves nestled among them, including Revival Tea Company, Gourmet Soul, Glass Slipper Creations, Mad hatter Pottery, and Random Acts of Art, to name a few.
A kid's zone in Grant Park will have activities both fun and educational, as well as numerous community organizations you can meet with.
There's plenty of time to head on down, see the sights, and connect with the community!
To learn the fair and its history, you can visit the South Perry Street Fair website or head over to their Facebook Page for info!