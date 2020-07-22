Information will be updated as it is received.
UPDATE, July 22, 9:20 p.m.:
TONASKET, Wash. - The South Pine Fire burning near Tonasket is now burning 240 acres, however the level 2 evacuations in the area have been lifted.
According to Okanogan Emergency Management, the fire is not contained and crews will be remaining at the scene overnight but crews feel optimistic. Multiple aircraft are also at the scene.
Aircraft were temporarily grounded earlier in the day because three paragliders were flying over the fire but they landed safely and were given a stern talking to by law enforcement.
UPDATE, July 22, 8:15 p.m.:
TONASKET, Wash. - The South Pine Fire is now burning at 225 acres.
The Incident Management Team said level 2 evacuations are in progress for parts of the area but did not specify where.
Level 2 evacuations means there is a risk to the area and residents should be ready to leave at a moments notice.
UPDATE, July 22 5:00 p.m.:
The South Pine Fire is burning at 100 acres.
The Incident Management Team said level 2 evacuations are in progress for parts of the area but did not specify where.
Level 2 evacuations means there is a risk to the area and residents should be ready to leave at a moments notice.
Three paragliders temporarily forced air support to be put on pause. Air support for the fire has since resumed.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE, July 22, 4:35 p.m.:
According to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, a fire is burning southwest of Tonasket in Okanogan County.
The Incident Management Team said the South Pine Fire is 30 acres in size.
Both ground and air resources are on scene.
