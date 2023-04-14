SPOKANE, Wash. — Court documents filed in the Spokane County Superior Court on Friday identified the man involved in a standoff with police on South Glenrose Road on Thursday.
The search warrants say 29-year-old Jeremy Bausch was the man involved in an altercation with police Wednesday night, at the same home on the 5500 block of South Glenrose as a standoff Thursday evening.
The Wednesday incident matches with the description given by Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels of an interaction between deputies and Bausch that ultimately led to the standoff on Thursday.
According to a search warrant, deputies responded to a call to detain Bausch for a mental health evaluation at about 11:45 p.m. One of the deputies was familiar with Bausch and understood that he was "diagnosed as Schizophrenic."
Deputies knocked on Bausch's door and told him he wasn't in trouble, and that they just wanted to talk to him. Bausch demanded they leave his house, and pointed a gun at the deputies, according to the search warrant.
According to Nowels, Bausch was alone in the home, so deputies believed it was best to leave the scene and get a warrant. Nowels said plainclothes deputies remained near the house to make sure Bausch wasn't a threat to the public.
Bausch allegedly went to a Safeway and threatened customers on Thursday, which Nowels said, "changed the dynamic and forced (the sheriff's office's) hand."
Deputies attempted to arrest Bausch later on Thursday. After exchanging fire with deputies, Bausch barricaded himself in his garage for several hours before he was ultimately arrested.