CHATTAROY, Wash. - The southbound lane near SR-2 near near Denison Chattaroy Road has re-opened following an injury crash.
Last Updated: Sept. 22 at 10:10 p.m.
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash in Chattaroy on southbound State Route 2 near Denison Chattaroy Road where serious injuries have been reported.
WSP said one southbound lane is blocked and you should avoid the area. In the latest update, WSP said the lane will be blocked for an extended period of time.
Three total people were injured, two seriously. WSP told KHQ nobody appears to have life-threatening injuries.
WSP told KHQ one person has been arrested for vehicular assault.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.