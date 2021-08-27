ROCKFORD, Wash. - The Southeast Spokane County Fair has been canceled due to the rise of COVID-19 cases and inadequate staffing.
The Fair Board voted unanimously to cancel the 77th annual fair after determining it would be impossible to keep it safe for fairgoers.
"This was an extremely difficult decision to make, and in fact we had gone forward with plans for the fair until this recent change in mandates. The board is again devastated by this determination, but is confident it was made with complete and thoughtful consideration of all options," a spokesperson said on Facebook.
The post asks that anyone interested in participating or volunteering in next year's event email sespokanecountyfair@outlook.com.