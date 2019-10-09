Southside Christian School will be closed Thursday, October 10.
According to the school's Business Administrator, the school located on Spokane's South Hill will be closed due to power outages.
Southside Christian School will be closed Thursday, October 10.
According to the school's Business Administrator, the school located on Spokane's South Hill will be closed due to power outages.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.