Southwest Airlines is another step closer to offering service to Hawaii.
On Tuesday, the airline performed a long range navigation and communication validation flight from Oakland to Honolulu.
The flights are the final phase in the airline's effort to obtain federal approval to launch passenger flights between California and the Hawaiian islands.
The only people on-board Tuesday's flight were airline employees and U.S. Government inspectors who will be certifying Southwest for over-water flying.
Southwest says it won't make any announcements about fares or schedules until it receives certification from the FAA.