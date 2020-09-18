As the holidays approach and the COVID-19 pandemic continues, travel agencies are taking extra precautions to keep travelers safe. Southwest Airlines, for example, is now keeping the middle seat on planes open through Nov. 30.
"We hope this provides peace of mind as you plan your travel this autumn and through Thanksgiving," Southwest Airlines Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Green said. "Of course, if you are traveling with your family or others, you can still sit together. Otherwise, middle seats will be open."
Face coverings are required for all Southwest passengers aged two and older. The airline said this requirement is for the entire travel experience including when you check in, while you're boarding, during and after the flight and while picking up your bags.
Other measures Southwest is taking:
- Fresh air onboard: There's a complete exchange of air every two to three minutes while flying. HEPA filters on board.
- Extensive multi-layered cleaning program.
- Both an electrostatic disinfectant and an anti-microbial spray are applied on every surface, killing viruses on contact and forming an anti-microbial coating or shield for 30 days.
- Ticket counters, gates and baggage claim areas are cleaned multiple times throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.