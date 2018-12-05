Southwest Airlines has a Winter/Spring deal for those looking to travel in the coming months.
Fares begin at $65 from Spokane for Monday through Thursday departures and also Saturday departures through May 22nd, 2019.
A 14-day advanced purchase is required. Tickets must also be purchased before midnight on Tuesday, December 13th.
The fares can be found on Southwest's website.
The cheapest flight out of Spokane is to Boise, ID for $65 for a one-way ticket. Other deal destinations from Spokane include Las Vegas, Denver, Oakland, and Phoenix.