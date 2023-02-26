Southwest Washington sheriff's deputy loses leg after tree falls on patrol car

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy was severely injured in an accident Wednesday, when a tree fell on his patrol car while he was driving it.
According to the Clark County Deputy Sheriff's Guild, CCSO Deputy Drew Kennison was driving back from SWAT training when the top of a tree fell on the front of his SUV and broke through into the passenger area, forcing the vehicle off the road and into a tree.
Kennison was seriously injured in the crash. SWAT members were there to immediately begin lifesaving medical support until rescue units could arrive. SWAT members placed tourniquets on Kennison's arm and leg, effectively saving his life.
Due to the heavy winter weather conditions, rescue units were hampered in getting to Kennison and the rescue took about 40 minutes. He was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, where staff stabilized him. He was then taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital, where he had a partial amputation of his left leg.
The Clark County Deputy Sheriff's Guild has set up a donation page to support Kennison's family as he recovers.