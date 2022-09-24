SpaceX starlink satellites
SPOKANE, Wash - Wondering what the moving things in the sky were? On Sept. 24, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched 52 Starlink satellites into orbit from the Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The sarlinks were launched around 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
 
According to SpaceX, Starlink satellites provide internet access to people all around the world.
 
This was SpaceX's 43rd orbital mission of the year so far. 
 
 

