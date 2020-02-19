SpaceX plans to send up to four private citizens into space to take a trip around earth sometime at the end of 2021 or early 2022.
The company announcing a deal Tuesday with space tourism business, which has helped people take trips to and from the international space station aboard Russia's Soyuz rocket.
The price hasn't been disclosed, and there are currently a few other details, such as what preparation the tourists will have to undergo.
SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, has teased the idea of space tourism as a business for a few years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.