SpaceX's Starlink helping town of Malden stay online during rebuilding process

MALDEN, Wash. - As the town of Malden continues to rebuild after being devastated by wildfires earlier this month, the area is getting a little help staying online.
According to a tweet from Washington Emergency Management, SpaceX's Starlink internet service is being utilized in the Malden area following the disaster.
The SpaceX founder himself, Elon Musk, even took to Twitter to express his gratefulness that the company could help.
"We are prioritizing emergency responders and locations with no internet connectivity at all," Musk's tweet read in part.
Starlink seeks to eventually "deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable," through a global satellite network according to its website.
