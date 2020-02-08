SPOKANE, Wash. -- A local man has had a precious family heirloom in his possession for decades, but it's not his.
"It's been weighing on me," Jim Johnson said. "I'd like for it to wind up with the original family if possible."
The heirloom is a ring. It was given to Jim's father after he displayed some incredible compassion.
"My father was stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood," Johnson said. "His job was teaching German Prisoners of War line work. They transported prisoners in the back of big trucks. One of the drivers took delight in ramming the truck around causing injuries to the POW's in the back. My father intervened and put a stop to that happening. One of the prisoners was appreciative and gave this to my dad as a thank you."
Jim's father passed away years ago, leaving Jim with the ring and the story behind how he got it.
"The (POW) told my dad he didn't think he'd get home anyway," he said.
Jim says his father told him the POW shared the ring had his German family crest on it. He could tell, it had incredible sentimental value.
Jim is hopeful one of our viewers may have information on how to find the family. That's why he said, "Help Me Hayley."
"I've seen her on TV helping people," he said. "I just want to get it back (to the family)."
If you have any information that could help Jim, email Hayley at hayley@khq.com.
