Police lights

https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/

 Photo: Pixabay via MGN

A Spangle man died after colliding with a semi on Highway 195. 

According to the Washington State Patrol, 32-year-old Shane Remp was heading north early on Saturday, March 28, when he crossed the center line and hit the driver's side of a semi. 

Remp's vehicle came to rest in the southbound ditch of Highway 195. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

VIDEO: Spangle man killed in crash on Highway 195

The driver of the semi, 48-year-old Joseph Reid, was not hurt. 

Reid had been wearing a seat belt, according to Washington State Patrol. It was not known if Remp had been wearing a seat belt. 

It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Tags