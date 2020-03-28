A Spangle man died after colliding with a semi on Highway 195.
According to the Washington State Patrol, 32-year-old Shane Remp was heading north early on Saturday, March 28, when he crossed the center line and hit the driver's side of a semi.
Remp's vehicle came to rest in the southbound ditch of Highway 195. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi, 48-year-old Joseph Reid, was not hurt.
Reid had been wearing a seat belt, according to Washington State Patrol. It was not known if Remp had been wearing a seat belt.
It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.