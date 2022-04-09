SPANGLE, Wash. - Where can you find tractors, power tools, retro cars, a good ol' slice of Americana and a gigantic fire breathing dragon?
In the parking lot of The Harvester Family Restaurant–just off US-195 in Spangle.
"It's neat to see the small town come together, and meet people, and be back together," said President of the Spangle Service Club Brian Paske.
The Spangle Service Club Auction is back in a big way after taking a couple years off due to the pandemic.
"Leading up to it we got a lot of phone calls, and as you run into people [who asked], 'When's the auction?'" said Auction Organizer Bill Sievers. "When we first started 20 years ago, we maybe made a couple thousand [dollars], but it's grown and grown and grown."
It's grown to the point where over 500 people attend, and almost 700 items are auctioned off.
"When we're asked to do something or we're asked to give out, with this program we're able to do it," said Brian Paske.
The Spangle Service Club says they've raised anywhere between $20,000 and $30,000 in a single day at past auctions, by collecting commissions from each sale. Those fund various community projects, and a scholarship program for students in the Liberty School District.
"Some of those kids we've given scholarships to years ago, they now have kids, and they're now in the Liberty School District," said Bill Sievers. "So they'll be applying for scholarships eventually as well."
And that fire-breathing metal dragon?
"It was built by a father and his son as a project," said Sievers. "They spent five years in their spare time putting it together."
It was a little too windy on Saturday morning for the dragon to show off its fire breathing ability, but it was still auctioned off for a good cause.
"This town has that small town feel, and that togetherness feel," said Paske. "It's so welcoming, and it almost feels like we always have open arms. It's really special and we're thankful and blessed that all these folks came out here to support us."
