SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of Sparky's Bird Store is facing a $5,000 bond set by a judge after he allegedly threatened to kill his employees.
Mark Settle is facing charges of harassment and felony threats to kill after employees allegedly receiving death threats.
The judge is also requesting the Spokane County Jail's mental health team to evaluate Settle.
Settle has no prior criminal history before this incident.
The judge said he is not concerned about Settle fleeing. The judge said he is concerned about Settle committing a violent crime.
Settle has owned Sparky's Bird Store for 25 years.
He will be back in court on July 27.