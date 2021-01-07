SPOKANE, WA- On Wednesday, January 6th, Spokane Police arrested 18-year-old Cammey E. Ragsdale for trying to robbing two businesses in Spokane.
SPD says around 3:15 on Wednesday, officers responded to a business on the 100 block of S. Division Street for reports of a robbery. An employee said that Ragsdale entered demanding money and claiming she was armed with her hand in her pocket.
Officers took a statement and also viewed security footage to get a description of the suspect. Meanwhile, Ragsdale entered a second business on the 800 block of W. 2nd Avenue. Like she had done at the first business, she approached the clerk and demanded money.
While Ragsdale was leaving the business, she was spotted by police and ran. During the chase, she climbed over a fence and ran into a parking garage. A concerned citizen told the officer that was chasing her that she saw Ragsdale run into the garage.
The officer caught up to Ragsdale in the parking garage, where she was holding a shiny object in her hand that she eventually tossed to the ground. It turned out that it was a putty knife. She was arrested without incident.
Officers learned that the money that Ragsdale had stolen was stashed in the vehicle she had driven. Police found an SUV nearby in a parking lot and could see a wad of cash stuffed in the cup holder. They seized the vehicle pending a search warrant to recover evidence.
Officers developed probable cause to arrest Ragsdale for one count of 1st degree Robbery and one count of 1st degree Attempted Robbery. She has been booked into the Spokane County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.