SPOKANE - Spokane Police Patrol Team 15 arrested a convicted felon and say they found drugs, firearms, ammunition and a short barrel shotgun that he was in the process of painting like a toy Monday night.
Police say they received information that that Elijah Zon was staying at a Motel 6 and wanted on an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Patrol Team 15 say they were informed that Zon, who is a convicted felon which prohibits him from being in possession of firearms, was currently in possession of multiple firearms.
With the help from the Patrol Anti-Crime Team, Spokane police say they served a search warrant for Zon's motel room and took him into custody.
During the search, SPD say they found a number of firearms, including a short barrel shot gun that Zon was in the middle of painting like a toy; hoping to disguise it with an orange tip and green and yellow body.
Police say they also found heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the motel room.
Police say Zon was booked into the Spokane County Jail on unlawful firearm because of the shotgun length, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.