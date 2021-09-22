SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police say they have arrested a man and charged him with a First Degree Assault for viciously attacking a woman on Jefferson and 2nd street in Spokane on Tuesday.
The suspect, 24-year-old Martay Ellis, was arrested shortly after the assault occurred.
On Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a woman who was assaulted on W 2nd Ave and S Jefferson St. When they arrived they saw that the woman was lying on the ground, severely beaten and unconscious.
Medical crews provided support until the woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Officers spoke with several witnesses and obtained security footage to understand the incident in greater detail. The Spokane Police Department Technical Assistance Response Unit, officers specially trained in the processing and recovery of digital evidence, responded and helped retrieve needed data.
Video footage showed "a particularly despicable" which included the suspect forcefully kicking and stomping on the woman's head, despite her lying motionless on the ground. SPD immediately began working to find the suspect.
Later that afternoon, SPD located Ellis and took him into custody without incident. He was booked into Spokane County Jail and charged with First Degree Assault, a class A felony.
Ellis is a 5-time convicted felon with priors that include felony assault and robbery. The victim of the assault remains in the hospital in critical condition.
SPD addressed the violent nature of the crime in a press release saying, "this incident was particularly shocking due the brutality and it occurring in broad daylight downtown. Violence of this nature has no place in our community. SPD will dedicate the necessary time and resources to arrest violent offenders. SPD is thankful to witnesses who both provided valuable information, and attempted to chase the suspect as he fled. The safety of our community depends on an involved and caring citizenry."