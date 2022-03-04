SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect was arrested after being security footage caught them breaking into a car on S. Wall St., continuing the trend of rising car prowling cases in downtown Spokane.
The suspect, Glen W. O’Brien, has a long criminal history with 47 felony convictions and more than 225 arrests in the last 20 years, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).
O'Brien is back on the streets now after being released by the court a day after his arrest. SPD said city prosecutors opposed his release based on his record.
SPD said O'Brien was cited just a week prior to the break-in for reckless burning in a viaduct. SPD's homeless outreach program reportedly reached out to him but O'Brien insisted he was not homeless.
SPD posted a video of the incident, watch it here.