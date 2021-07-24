UPDATE: JULY 24 AT 1:30 P.M.
Samual F. Tesch-Villa is held in the Spokane County Jail on first-degree murder charges.
Police believe he beat Justin Combs to death while he slept at the station.
Anyone checking on Villa's status on Spokane County Jail's online inmate roster may notice that he is being held on $250 bail.
According to Washington law, that could mean he only needs to pay a $25 premium to "bond out".
KHQ called to question the low bond amount. Turns out, Villa's bond is for a separate vagrancy charge. He is being held without bond on his murder charge.
So, whether he pays the $25 or not, he'll still be held in jail.
UPDATE: JULY 23 at 5:00 P.M.
Spokane Police have arrested a suspect involved in the death of 34-year-old Justin P. Combs at a Greyhound Station in Spokane.
On Friday, Police arrested 19-year-old Samual F. Tesch-Villa, after establishing probable cause for the 1st Degree Murder of Combs.
The incident happened on June 7, 2021 at the Greyhound Bus Station on 221 W. 1st Ave. Combs was found by a passerby on the corner of the property bleeding from the head and unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries where he died 10 days later.
SPD Downtown Neighborhood Resource Officers (NRO’s) on bike patrol were actively looking for Tesch-Villa at the request of Major Crimes Detectives. The investigation was aided by witnesses coming forward and security videos. Tesch-Villa was booked into the Spokane County Jail.
UPDATE: JUNE 21 at 4:00 P.M.
Spokane Police have announced that the victim in this assault has died.
As of now, they have not arrested any suspects and are still asking for the public's help with information leading to more information.
If you know something about this crime, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Major Crimes is investigating the incident as an assault. Police believe the assault happened at the Greyhound station.
The victim is at the hospital and has life-threatening injuries.
SPD is still looking for a suspect. If you saw anything or have information that could help the investigation, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating an injured person at the Greyhound bus station downtown Spokane.
Someone called police after witnessing the injured person. Its unclear how the person was injured or how severe the injuries were.
KHQ is on the scene where blood is visible on the ground.
The person has been transported to the hospital and is reportedly still alive.