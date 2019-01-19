Spokane Police arrested a 69-year-old man who apparently fired shots during a dispute and was still armed as officers arrived in north Spokane Friday night.

Police responded to the area of 2300 E Rich for a shots-fired call, as it was stated that a man was on his front porch firing off rounds from a handgun. Upon arrival, police located 69-year-old Richard Stowell in his yard, still armed.

Officers surrounded Stowell safely and gave commands for him to drop his weapon and put his hands in the air. Stowell wasn't initially cooperative, but after a few tense seconds passed, he finally dropped his gun and surrendered.

After interviewing neighbors, police found that Stowell and another neighbor have an ongoing verbal dispute. Several witnesses heard Stowell and the victim yelling across the street at each other, then heard Stowell yell something about shooting or killing the other man before two gunshots were heard from Stowell's direction.

Stowell was booked into jail for second-degree assault for shooting at the victim and for felony harassment.