SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout, an assault suspect for an early morning attack on the Centennial Trail.
Last Updated: Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.
SPD said a woman was assaulted while walking on Centennial Trail near the intersection of North Nettleson Street and Ohio Avenue.
SPD said the woman was able to defend herself and escape, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.
Right now, the motivation for the attack is unknown.
If you know where Trout may be, or see him, call 911.