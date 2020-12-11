SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is behind bars for a second time this week after Spokane Police arrested him for burglary and domestic violence.
According to Spokane Police, they responded to a home on the 3700 block of West Bismark Avenue for a report of a no-contact order violation after bail agents reported a struggle between a man and woman.
Spokane Police officers found 37-year-old Andrew Perry inside who was arrested at the home just three days before.
Perry claimed to be armed and refused to come outside.
After the arrival of the SWAT officers, Perry exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
Perry was booked into the Spokane County Jail for new charges, Residential Burglary and multiple violations of the domestic violence no-contact order.
