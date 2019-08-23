SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police arrested a man after he fled from a traffic stop, and barricaded himself in a vehicle.
Earlier this evening, several suspects fled from SPD PACT Officers during a traffic stop.
26-year-old Anthony Gibson was recognized by officers.
Gibson had two felony warrants out for his arrest and there was information suggesting Gibson could be armed with a firearm.
Gibson was later found hiding in a Ford Explorer at W 10th Ave and Cherry Street.
During the stop, Gibson refused to comply with officer commands to exit the vehicle.
The stop then escalated to a barricaded situation when Gibson refused to surrender.
SWAT officers and K9 units were called to the scene to assist.
After SWAT arrived on scene and gave verbal commands to Gibson, he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody by officers.