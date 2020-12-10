SPOKANE, WA- On Sunday, Spokane police arrested 51-year-old Wayne Weston after he trashed the laundry facility at the Father Bach Haven apartments downtown while high on methamphetamine.
The person who called police told them that a man was lying naked on the floor of the second story laundry facility at the apartment complex. The 911 caller also told police that blood was all over the floor and walls, and that the laundry machines were damaged and pulled away from the walls.
Officers arrived to the apartment complex at around 6:00pm to find Weston naked and covered in blood, rolling around on the floor on broken glass and screaming. The glass came from laundry machines that Wayne had damaged.
The officers told Weston to lie on his stomach, which he did, and they were able to take him into custody without incident. Weston was treated for numerous lacerations sustained from the broken glass, none of which were life threatening.
Weston informed the officers that he had been taking methamphetamine, adding he took more than his usual amount. Weston was taken to the hospital to be treated for the cuts and the effects of the drugs.
Staff escorted officers to Weston's apartment at the complex, which had also been badly damaged.
The damage to the laundry machines and Weston's apartment exceeded $5,000, requiring charges of First Degree Malicious Mischief.
No officers were hurt during the incident, however due to the large exposure of potential blood borne pathogens, extra safety measures were taken to clean and care for the officers, their equipment and uniforms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.