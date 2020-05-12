SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a suspect for arson Monday, saying he recently attempted to burn down his ex-girlfriend's house while she was sleeping inside.
SPD responded to a domestic violence call around 3 p.m. Monday, with the caller stating her daughter's ex-boyfriend tried to burn the house down the previous evening. The caller said she, her daughter and daughter's ex-boyfriend lived at the residence and they had recently broken up.
The mother said her daughter recently held a party and 52-year-old Thomas Wiloughby, upset about the party, took a five-gallon gas can and poured it on the front porch and front of the house. The mother had been awake in the house while the daughter was sleeping, and the mother immediately grabbed a hose and began rinsing the gasoline away.
A victim says Willoughby then lit a cigarette and threw it on the porch where he had poured gasoline, though it didn't ignite having been soaked in water.
Based on statements and evidence, including the cigarette and gas can collected, SPD had probable cause to arrest Willoughby for first-degree arson. He was transported to the Spokane County Jail.
"The house was worth over $10,000, was an occupied residential dwelling, and Willoughby purposefully and maliciously attempted to light the house on fire with his girlfriend sleeping inside," SPD said.
SPD says if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please reach out using the resources at: https://endtheviolencespokane.org/.
