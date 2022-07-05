SPD arrests murder suspect after finding body in Rochester Heights Park last week
SPOKANE, Wash. - Major Crimes detectives have arrested 31-year-old Rose Sedin for the murder of the adult male victim found dead in Rochester Heights Park Friday.
SPD said they were able to obtain security footage community members that led them to the arrest on Sunday.
Sedin is facing a first-degree murder charge. Detectives are still investigating what relationship Sedin had with the victim.
Last Updated: July 5 at 1:30 p.m.
Spokane Police Department (SPD) Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a body was discovered in Rochester Heights Park in northeast Spokane around 11 a.m. on July 1.
In an update on the incident, Cpl. Nick Briggs stated the death is being investigated as a homicide. In addition to Major Crimes Unit, Spokane County Forensics Unit and Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office are on scene as well.
Investigation is in preliminary stages, and no further updates are available at this time. The area will likely remain closed into the evening.
If you live in the area and have any information regarding the incident, you're encouraged to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
Last Updated on July 1 at 5:00 p.m.
A body discovered at Rochester Heights Park on east Everett in north Spokane has drawn a large police presence in the area.
Investigations began around 11 a.m. on Friday. Cpl. Nick Briggs with Spokane Police Department (SPD) has indicated the area will remain closed off for the next few hours, if not the rest of the day.
Information is scarce at this time as investigations are on-going, however the incident has been declared a "suspicious death."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!
