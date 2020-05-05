SPOKANE, Wash. - With the help of surveillance footage from a recent commercial burglary, Spokane Police spotted and arrested a suspect Monday from the incident in downtown Spokane.
According to SPD, the suspect allegedly had stolen over $1,800 worth of tools from a business located in the area of 100 E. Sprague Ave. on April 27. The suspect had cut barbed wire from the fence to get access to a secure area.
Surveillance cameras captured quality video of the suspect, which the SPD Technical Assistance Response Unit recovered and shared with officers.
On Monday, May 3, a downtown precinct officer was alert and spotted the suspect, 57-year-old Kevin Franklin, wearing the same jacket as seen in the surveillance footage. Franklin had been pushing a shopping cart with the stolen property listed in the burglary report.
Franklin was arrested for second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief and booked into the Spokane County Jail. According to a jail roster, he is being held on a $5,000 bond.
SPD says Franklin is a 19-time convicted felon in Washington state with several burglary convictions.
"The victim’s prompt reporting and quality surveillance video greatly assisted SPD in identifying and arresting the burglary suspect from this property crime," SPD said in a release.
