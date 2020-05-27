UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2020 AT 8:00 P.M.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect involved in an overnight shooting near 3rd Avenue and Cedar Street is in police custody Thursday night.
The shooting sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their condition is unknown.
Spokane Police located and arrested 28-year-old Cameron Thomas near the 1500 block of south Rustle Street inside a motel room. The Spokane Police Department Patrol Anti-Crime Team, SWAT and a K9 team took Thomas into custody peacefully.
Thomas remains in the Spokane County Jail on three counts of first-degree assault along with possession of a firearm. According to police, Thomas is a convicted felon and cannot legally own or carry a firearm.
The investigation into the cause of the shootings is still ongoing.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to two drive-by shootings overnight, with one leading to a victim sustaining life-threatening injuries before undergoing surgery at a local hospital.
The first shooting was reported Thursday, May 26, just before 11 p.m. in the area of 3rd Ave. and Cedar St.
SPD says a patrol officer responded to the scene within a minute, but the suspect vehicle had fled.
A male victim was inside a vehicle stopped in the roadway, appearing to have life-threatening injuries. Officers provided aid until medics arrived, an he was transported to an area hospital before undergoing surgery to become stabilized.
Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the shooting. If anyone in the community has information regarding this incident, and hasn’t already spoken to law enforcement, SPD asks you to report through Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 using incident #2020-20088561.
Just over an hour later, officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the area of 2500 W. Sanson Ave. A vehicle had been driving through the area, with occupants tossing garbage onto the roadway, and a homeowner nearby had a verbal confrontation with the subjects.
According to SPD, the car drove away, stopped in the intersection and fired a single shot towards the victim, but fortunately no one was struck. No injuries were reported.
Officers recovered a shell casing from the scene and detectives were not required. If anyone in the community has information regarding this incident, and hasn’t already spoken to law enforcement, we ask you to report through Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 using incident #2020-20088595.
"Both of these investigations are ongoing and it is not known at this time if there is any correlation between the two shootings," SPD said.
