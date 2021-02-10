SPOKANE, WA- The Spokane Police Department's Patrol Anti-Crime Team (PACT) has arrested three people for nine of the eleven burglaries that happened in the Gonzaga University area over winter break.
The three suspects have been identified as 57-year-old Bobby J. Holt, 49-year-old Bruce R. Erickson, and 38-year-old David I. Good. Collectively, they were charged with a combined 31 crimes.
A large amount of stolen property was recovered, some of which was sold across state lines in Idaho. There were approximately 71 victims of the burglaries, many of which were able to attend a viewing of the recovered stolen property organized by PACT and identify what had been taken from them. Some of the property owners had to make repairs to doors that were forced open by the burglars.
Bobby J. Holt was charged with nine counts of Residential Burglary, five counts of 2nd degree Malicious Mischief, two counts of 3rd degree Malicious Mischief, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one each of 1st degree Trafficking of Stolen Property and Criminal Conspiracy.
Bruce R. Erickson was charged with nine counts of Residential Burglary, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count each of 2nd degree Trafficking of Stolen Property and Criminal Conspiracy.
David I. Good was charged with six counts of Residential Burglary and one count each of Criminal Conspiracy and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Holt was the reported ring leader behind the crime spree, and referred to himself as Robin Hood because he was giving some of the stolen property to the homeless. Holt told investigators that there would be no more burglaries in the Gonzaga area after his arrest. So far, there haven't been.
All three of the suspects have previous criminal histories, including felony convictions, with charges including Burglary and Possession of Controlled Substances.
SPD wants to remind the community that these burglars looked for residences that had mail piled up, non-shoveled walkways, and no lights on due to students being on winter break. If you're going to be away from your home for an extended period of time, consider temporarily halting mail delivery. More information can be found here.
