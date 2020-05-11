SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers responded to a collision in downtown Spokane Sunday evening, resulting in two DUI arrests, including the driver in the collision and the tow truck driver who responded to the scene.
Just prior to 8 p.m. Sunday, SPD says officers were dispatched to 1st Ave. and Washington St. after a Jeep Cherokee traveling eastbound ran through the red light and caused a collision.
Witnesses on scene described the Jeep blowing through red lights down 1st Ave. and going around 90 mph. The driver, 50-year-old Jennifer Petrik, showed several signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for DUI and transported to a local hospital for injury treatment.
Occupants from the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and went to a local hospital.
A tow truck arrived on scene to move one of the vehicles from the crash out of the roadway. An officer approached the tow truck to speak with the driver, 53-year-old Kenen Pierce, and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the tow truck.
While speaking with Pierce, the tow truck had some mechanical issues and backed into a patrol vehicle, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
A drug recognition expert responded and determined Pierce was showing several signs of impairment and arrested him for DUI.
"As spring and summer approach and as the State re-opens, there are going to be more and more people out and about," SPD said in a release. " The Spokane Police Department would like to remind everyone to drink responsibly. The Spokane Police Department would also like to remind those who use marijuana to use responsibly as well."
