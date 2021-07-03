MISSING

UPDATE: 

The missing boy has been found.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - SPD is asking for the community's help to find a missing 6-year-old boy.

His description is as follows:

  • White
  • 3 foot 5
  • 40 pounds
  • Blonde hair
  • Orange t-shirt
  • Navy blue shorts
  • Riding a red BMX bicycle 

SPD asks anyone who sees him to call 911.

