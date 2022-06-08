SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are looking for a missing 83-year-old man last seen on N. Division near Best Buy Tuesday evening.
William Knisley was last seen in that area around 6:00 p.m. SPD said he has medical ailments that cause him to get confused and susceptible to harm when he doesn't take his medication.
He was last scene wearing a North Dakota baseball cap, green jacket, blue t-shirt, jeans, tennis shoes. He is around 5’10, 190lbs.
William may be on foot or in his red Chevrolet pickup truck.
If you know where he may be, please contact crime check at 509-456-2233. If you see him, SPD asks that you call 911 and keep him in sight until first responders arrive.