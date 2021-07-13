SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people of interest in a recent stabbing.
SPD said the stabbing happened on June 25 in the area of Riverside and Howard.
The stabbing left one person critically injured.
One of the persons of interest looks to be a man wearing a white ball cap, black t-shirt, beige cargo shorts, black/white tennis shoes and a black/blue backpack.
The other persons of interest looks to be a woman wearing a dark sundress with a light pattern, a beige backpack, and beige sandals/flip flops.
If you are able to identify these two individuals or know anything about this incident and have yet to speak to law enforcement you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233.