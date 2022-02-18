SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ spoke with the driver of a pickup who said the other car involved in the crash blew through a stop sign before t-boning him and his 4-year daughter, flipping his vehicle upside-down.
According to the pick-up's driver, he and his daughter made it out nearly unscathed. His daughter reportedly received only a bruise to her forehead.
Spokane police have confirmed that car which initiated the crash was fleeing from another crash nearby. That driver has serious injuries but is expected to make it.
Police said the child's car seat likely saved her life along with truck's other safety features.
Last updated: Feb. 18 at 8:30 a.m.
Two people were extricated Friday morning to the hospital following a serious crash in north Spokane.
A two-car crash near the intersection of Alberta and Queen left one vehicle flipped, requiring a rescue team to extricate both drivers.
No word yet on the conditions of the drivers.