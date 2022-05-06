SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed with KHQ that two students have been charged with gross misdemeanors after police were called by a campus safety officer, reporting a large number of unruly students at Lewis and Clark High School (LCHS).
When SPD arrived at the school, at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, dispatch got another call, this time from an unidentified caller saying the situation was under control. According to an SPD spokesperson, that was not the case. SPD arrived on scene to help get the situation under control.
As for what happened, details are still scarce. According to one LCHS student, who reached out to KHQ, this whole thing was over exaggerated. The student said it all started in the cafeteria, a confrontation between two girls and things escalated from there.
The student also said when others saw the confrontation someone shouted “fight!” According to the student, as the situation escalated it moved out of the cafeteria to the main offices of the building with more than 100 students following excitedly.
That's when SPD stepped in and ended up charging two students with criminal mischief and harassment with threat to hurt.