The Spokane Police Department continues to seek the public's help in a number of missing person cases currently open as of Monday, July 1, 2019.
As of July 1, 2019, over 20 missing person cases remain open.
"Unfortunately new people are added every week," SPD said in a Facebook post. "We can always use your help locating the missing persons listed on our Missing Person Cases page."
The following Missing Person Cases are active with the SPD:
Babette Sullivan, 03/10/63
Babette last contacted family on 06/23/19. She has left for extended periods before without contacting family; her current whereabouts are unknown.
If you have any information regarding Babette Sullivan, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20116839.
Jesse Quirk, 09/06/80
Jesse was last seen in Spokane at a local shelter on 5/21/19. Family has not seen or heard from him since this time.
If you have any information regarding Jesse Quirk, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20113124.
Chelsy Bass, 01/28/93
Chelsy was last seen on or about 06/09/19 in the area of Nebraska/Crestline. Family has not seen or heard from her since this time.
If you have any information regarding Chelsy Bass, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20113248.
Lauren Pollard, 10/31/95
Lauren was last seen at Sacred Heart Medical Center on 06/22/19. Lauren may be in need of medical attention due to ongoing medical issues.
If you have any information regarding Lauren Pollard, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20114740.
Nicholas Jenkins, 03/28/91
Nicholas was last seen on or about 06/16/19 and has not contacted family since. He is likely using controlled substances.
If you have any information regarding Nicholas Jenkins, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20115885.
Michael McCauley, 09/26/53
Michael was last seen on 06/16/19. The next day he was gone as was his vehicle. Possibly living out of the vehicle, a white Nissan Frontier.
If you have any information regarding Michael McCauley, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20113219.
Jon Klakken, 08/04/64
Jon was last seen on 6/13/19 at his mother’s house. Jon collected his wallet, cash and clothes and left. Jon is Diabetic and may have mental health issues. Jon may not have his medications.
If you have any information regarding Jon Klakken, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20110318.
Kiely Dopkins, 11/29/03
Kiely has been a listed runaway since 9/13/18. Kiely is a ward of the state and is presumed to be staying with her boyfriend in the Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding Kiely Dopkins, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2018-20186746.
Thomas “Tommy” Molnar, 10/19/94
Thomas hasn’t been heard from since 6/10/19 after he told his mom his car had broken down.
If you have any information regarding Thomas Molnar, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20109881.
Amery Bohland aka Amery Kenny David, 10/07/91
Amery was last heard from by family in the Philippines in October 2016. Amery’s parents claim she was last known to be in the Spokane area and was married to John Bohland. No record of Amery or John has been found at this time.
If you have any information regarding Amery Bohland, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20108211.
John Primero, 12/05/72
John was last seen on 6/7/19 leaving his home on foot. John left without any belongings and took only some of his medications with him.
If you have any information regarding John Primero, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20109382.
Danielle High aka Glanville, 04/18/86
Danielle hasn’t been seen by her roommates or counselor since 5/28/19 but had law enforcement contact on 6/3/19, prior to being reported as missing. It is unknown where Danielle may be staying.
If you have any information regarding Danielle High, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20103425.
Anthony Christenson, 06/16/62
Anthony was last seen on 5/29/19 leaving his downtown apartment building. Anthony may be suffering from mental health issues.
If you have any information regarding Anthony Christenson, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20105929.
Moses Luevanos, 06/17/88
Moses was last seen on the night of 5/18/19 after leaving home. Moses had told his girlfriend he was going out to meet up with a co-worker for drinks but hasn’t been home or contacted her since.
If you have any information regarding Moses Luevanos, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20093481.
Trystin Jewell aka Trystin Slater, 01/01/99
Family is concerned for Trystin’s welfare as they have intermittent contact with her and she is known to use drugs.
If you have any information regarding Trystin Jewell, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20095775.
Gabino Marsh, 05/22/94
Gabino hasn’t been seen since 5/31/19 after he left home. Gabino is deaf and hangs out in the downtown area.
If you have any information regarding Gabino Marsh, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2019-20101104.
Danniela Shaver, 11/10/1991
Family reports that Danniela was last known to be at Sacred Heart Medical Center and left against medical advice on 5/13/19. Family has not heard from Danniela since then.
If you have any information regarding Danniela’s whereabouts, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20091626.
Soundra J. Ford, 11/23/1965
Soundra hasn’t contacted family since April 2016. Law enforcement has not been able to contact Soundra’s family to confirm if she’s still missing. Soundra may have moved from Washington State. Law enforcement has not been able to contact the complainant, Soundra’s daughter, to get a status update and no other family has been identified.
If you have any information regarding Soundra Ford, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20071056.
Harry A. Tobler, 11/22/1965
Harry’s sister reports that family hasn’t seen or heard from Harry since August of 2018. Harry is transient and was last known to be staying at the UGM Men’s Shelter but family states he is no longer there.
If you have any information regarding Harry Tobler, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2019-20034496.
Cassandra “Cassie” R. Aldrich, 01/15/1963
Cassandra was reported missing by her then fiancée, Joshua Thomsen, on 3/20/18 both transient at the time. Joshua has been unreachable to confirm whether Cassandra is still missing. It is believe that Cassandra is transient at this time and may have left the Spokane area since the time of this report.
If you have any information regarding Daniel Foss, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20051414.
Antonio “Tony” Lagrou, 06/03/88
Family has not spoken with Tony since 12/01/17 when he was at work release. It is unlike Tony not to contact family in this amount of time. Tony has ties to Omak but may be in the Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding Tony Lagrou, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20164434.
Ron Smith, 08/21/1945
Ron Smith was reported as missing by a complainant that drove through Spokane. Ron was reportedly picked up hitch hiking in Montana and brought to Spokane on 4/25/18. Ron told the complainant that he was trying to make his way back to Bakersfield, CA where his ranch was. Ron was staying at the Days Inn downtown. Ron never got on the train the next day. Ron's information cannot be confirmed as no record of Ron Smith with this date of birth can be found. Ron was reported to be wearing a straw cowboy hat with a veteran pin, blue jeans, vest and cowboy boots. He looked to be 60 years old, had silver hair and silver trimmed beard.
If you have any information regarding Ron Smith, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20076435.