SPOKANE, Wash. - A heated argument turned into a serious situation Wednesday when a man, convicted of multiple violent felonies, pulled a shotgun from his car.
The call came into Spokane Police Department's (SPD)office around 4 p.m. reporting an argument between a group of males near Riverside and Howard.
By the time officers arrived, the man, identified as Christopher Frantz, had reportedly put the gun back into his vehicle.
Frantz has been convicted of at least six felonies, including unlawful possession of a firearm, criminal mischief with a deadly weapon, and multiple counts of assault, according to SPD.
After obtaining a search warrant for Frantz's car, officers found the 12-gauge and detained him.
Frantz is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm based on his criminal past. The weapon was also modified to have a barrel shorter than 16", which is illegal.