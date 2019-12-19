SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department's most recent year-to-date crime report has some good news for city residents as 2019 wraps up.
The department said overall, crime levels in the city dropped from 2018 to 2019. The most recent report says the only category SPD measures with higher levels than last year is commercial robbery. Every other category the department monitors is down compared to last year.
SPD says one of its big focuses in 2019 was vehicle theft, and those numbers have dropped by almost 25 percent. Other categories with big drops compared to last year include criminal homicide, rape and residential burglary. SPD sergeant Terry Preuninger said the department is seeing a trend that might be slightly impacting their numbers.
"They have notified their neighbors, they have notified their insurance company, they've communicated to other people but they've forgotten to call the police and file that police report," Preuninger said.
SPD said it monitors social media carefully, and officers are seeing crime reports in Facebook groups that are not formally reported to the police. The department says it counts on citizens to report crimes they witness in the area because that helps them get the most accurate picture possible of crime trends the city is facing.
