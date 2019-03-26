SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Detectives are seeking information regarding an assault and attempted robbery that occurred in Browne's Addition last week.
Police say around 3 a.m. on Monday, March 18, two citizens were on the street of the 100 block of North Poplar in Browne's Addition, when three men and a woman confronted them before assaulting them and attempting to rob them of valuables and a backpack. The suspects knocked the victims to the ground, punching and kicking them repeatedly and significantly injuring them.
SPD Detectives say it's possible a vehicle similar to a silver Kia Sol was used. They gave the following descriptions of each suspect:
• One suspect may be a 17-18 year old white male, over 6 feet tall, skinny, wearing a White Sox baseball hat and wearing diamond earrings.
• One suspect may be a Hispanic or light-skinned black male with big frizzy hair, possibly wearing a light colored hoody with a logo on the front.
• The female suspect may be a light skinned black female, 17-18 years old, short, medium build, with big frizzy hair.
Anyone who may know who these individuals are or have any other info that could help solve this crime is encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.