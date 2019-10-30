SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit is seeking info from any possible witnesses who were in the area of a incident involving two women being shot in downtown Spokane early Sunday morning.
SPD is looking for anyone who was at the location of 400 W. Sprague at the time of the shooting, around 1 a.m on Oct. 27. Any possible witnesses are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #2019-20204242 as detectives would like to speak with you.
Additionally, anyone with specific information regarding the shooting that hasn't already spoken with police is encouraged to call as well.
