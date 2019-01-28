SPOKANE, WA - Spokane police, and the FBI are investigating another social media at Lewis and Clark High School. The social media threat was first noticed by students Sunday night. Spokane Police started to investigate immediately. On Monday morning the FBI joined the investigation.

Lewis and Clark families will see a higher police presence Tuesday. That's out of an abundance of caution. The district says they sent a message about the threats to all LC families Monday afternoon, and waited to send it later in the day because there was no school Monday. It was a built in snow day.

KHQ asked the district if there's any indication that the former student accused of sending similar threats last year has anything to do with these latest threats. A spokesman for the district said that's going to be part of the investigation.