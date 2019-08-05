Spokane Police made four arrests following a burglary and multiple fleeing attempts at the Arc of Spokane late Sunday night.
Police responded to an alarm call at the thrift store on 808 N. Ruby and upon arrival, multiple people were walking away from the store.
As an officer got closer, two men took off running. The officer gave chase and located one of the men, later identified as 33-year-old Shawn Flewell, hiding under a vehicle in an adjacent parking lot. He was removed and detained, and it was later discovered that he attempted to hide jewelry up inside the frame of the vehicle that had been stolen from the store.
Other arriving officers were able to detain 33-year-old Kristina Collins, while 49-year-old Thomas Eldredge attempted to casually walk out of the parking lot pretending to not know what was going on. Eldredge was detained for the investigation.
K-9 Zeus arrived and searched the area for another man who got away. He located 25-year-old Austin Warriner about 200 yards away hiding in a bush. He was treated for a minor dog bit before being booked into jail.
The four people were interviewed and surveillance video showed three of them entering the store, while the other stood outside acting as a lookout for the group. Surveillance footage showed them stealing jewelry, laptop computers and a power tool while two of the men attempted to get into the cash registers.
SPD says in all, several hundred dollars worth of merchandise was recovered.
Flewell, Collins, Eldredge and Warriner were each booked for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
SPD provided a conviction-only history for each of the people booked:
Thomas Eldredge: Criminal mischief with a deadly weapon, Robbery 2nd degree, Theft 1st degree, Assault 3rd degree and resisting arrest.
Austin Warriner: 7 counts of Theft 1st degree, Felon in possession of a firearm, Malicious mischief 2nd degree, Assault 3rd degree, Theft 3rd degree, Assault 4th degree, MIP and Negligent driving 1st degree (DUI).
Shawn Flewell: Assault 2nd degree, Assault 3rd degree and Assault 4th degree.
Kristina Collins: 2 counts of Theft 3rd degree, Identity theft 2nd degree, supplying alcohol to a minor, Driving with license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.